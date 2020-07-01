The canvas that reflects

Urging the viewer to reflect on the present times, and arrive at a sense of normalcy from within, TAO Art Gallery's latest exhibition titled Nostalgia of Light lets you meditate with your eyes open. It features paintings, drawings and mixed media works by 16 artists including Dhruvi Acharya, Brinda Miller, Seema Kohli and Nitin Rai. The virtual show is conceptualised by Urvi Kothari and Sunaina Kewalramani.

In an email, Kothari tells us that the title of the show was derived from Miller's mixed media artwork of the same name. The two began ideating at the beginning of June, and spent the entire month putting the show together. "The audience is exposed to a range of artistic diversity. A combination of abstract and figurative art has been specially curated keeping in mind the message of inspiration and solace. On the one hand, we have strong but soothing textures by Ravi Mandlik, while on the other, we have the warm pastel-shade Door Series by KR Santhana Krishnan reminiscing the beautiful times we have spent with our family in these past few months. This show also endorses the ongoing global campaign Black Lives Matter — through the artwork by Venkatesh Pate," she shares.



Urvi Kothari and Sunaina Kewalramani

Besides the diversity of mediums, Kewalramani shares that they also wanted to demonstrate the range of possibilities being explored by artists today. "These include painting, drawing, print, hand-cut paper sculpture, and collage, making use of materials such as 24KT silver and gold leaf, charcoal, and wood. Viewed together, this collection pushes the boundaries of materiality while simultaneously showcasing each maker's unique style."

Till July 26

Log on to taoartgallery.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news