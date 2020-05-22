The Casino: Mandana Karimi sizzles in I am the Queen song

The makers of ‘The Casino’ have been treating the audience by releasing their content every few days increasing the anticipation and eagerness for the show. After releasing the successful Holi song 'O Chunarwali' the makers have now released a new sizzling and hot song titled 'I am the Queen' starring Mandana Karimi.

Check out the song here:

Just like the show, the song too is shot in a Casino where we see Mandana perform sensual and sexy moves in a shimmery silver dress. The lyrics of the song surely hint towards the twist in the storyline of the show.

Talking about the song Mandana said, "I am glad that in The Casino I got an opportunity to perform on a song which is so strong, just like my character in the show. I would say that the song somewhere is an insight into my character. I hope the audience enjoys it too, I had great fun while shooting it."

The song is sung by none other than Bhoomi Trivedi along with Shannon K. While the lyrics of the song are written by Shabbir Ahmed and the music is produced by Poonam.

'The Casino' stars Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh, Aarti, Rajesh and Mantra in pivotal roles.

The 10 episode series is the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky who is the heir to his father's multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society.

The show is set in the world of high society and will reflect its glamour and glitz with a tinge of mystery and conspiracy. The backdrop will be a huge casino around which the story will revolve.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar and Produced by Hardik Gajjar Films, The Casino premieres on 12th June only on ZEE5.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news