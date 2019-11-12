The cast and crew of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni seem to be having a great time while shooting

Discovering a new place is always amazing. The cast and crew of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni are currently shooting in the beautiful locales of Serbia. Braving the cold, the actors seem to be enjoying their free time exploring the various cities of Serbia.

Avinesh Rekhi who plays the role of Sarabjit says, "Exploring unknown streets, getting lost among its characteristic alleys has been a great adventure for us. We're delighted to have been given this experience and I'm glad I get to share these fun moments with my co-actors of Choti Sarrdaarni."

Nimrit Kaur who essays the role of Mehr, exclaims, "Shooting in 11-degree weather has been exciting. The most amazing part of our trip has tasted traditional food, finding local street art and making new friends in a town where we didn't know anybody. We make it a point to travel around the town with the entire cast and crew, making memories that we will always cherish."

