The Celestial Plume- an inspirational book launch at Crossword

The book launch event at Crossword

'THE CELESTIAL PLUME' is an autobiographical account of Shubhada Varadkar which was launched by Sanskrita Foundation and published by The Write Place, Crossword.

The book was unveiled by Minister of Education, Sports, Youth Welfare, Ashish Shelar, MLA and Member of BJP - Sanjay Kelkar, music composer and Singer Kushal Inamdar and National Awardee documentary maker and producer Shabnam Sukhdev.

The book captures the stirring story of the Odissi dancer-Shubhada Varadkar's grace and resilience. The autobiography reveals the personal journey of Shubhada who battled cancer and overcame the disease with her gift of dance. The book captures how an artist finds a language in dance to the ground experience of both physical and emotional rupture. It is a cinematic tribute to Varadkar's journey which has been beautifully captured in a documentary named 'Peacock Plume' which was directed by National awardee documentary maker and producer Shabnam Sukhdev.

The documentary was screened for the first time at the annual Public Service Broadcasting Trust Open Frame Film Festival 2018. It also went on to be screened at prestigious 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala and 16th Indisches Film Festival in Stuttgart, Germany.

Shubhada Varadkar is an Odissi exponent, performer, choreographer, writer, guru and guide who has taken the Odissi dance form to transcendental heights with her flawless performances and mentoring aspiring artists. She blossomed under the guidance of her Guru, Padmavibhushan Shri Kelucharan Mohapatra. She has enthralled the audiences with her artistic excellence in the country as well as abroad over the last two decades.

