The Chase begins: Laal Kaptaan's second trailer gets as thrilling as it can

The multi-talented Saif Ali Khan's much-anticipated film Laal Kaptaan is creating a buzz with its first trailer titled The Hunt, the powerhouse performer's transformation into a Naga Sadhu and the gripping storyline. Now taking the excitement among the audience notches higher, the makers have launched the second trailer of the film, titled The Chase.

This comes as part of the elaborate strategy planned by the makers to introduce every asset of the film in phases. The first trailer highlighted the Hunt and this trailer focuses on the chase which also introduces other important characters of the film.

This trailer, which establishes the plot of the film, introduces other actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain and the cameo of actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Director Navdeep Singh says, "This trailer is made keeping in mind that the audience needs to get an idea around what the journey of this Naga Sadhu is exactly. The trailer also introduces other characters who are very important to the film. So this time, the focus is not just on Saif Ali Khan, but others also."

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film releases on October 18.

