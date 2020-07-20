The cherry is the cake

The year is 2030. Bakery art is so realistic, literally anything could be cake. The uncertainty has gripped the world in fear. I go to hug my wife for comfort. She is cake.” Producer Andrew Nadeau’s tweet resonated with most netizens, who for the past week have been living with excitement or in fear of cake as hyper-realistic cake-making videos went viral. And even Microsoft Excel shared a cake layout. If you, too, wish to indulge in more sweet goodness, these social media pages will serve you well.

Red Rose Cake - Tuba Geçkil

Hailed as one of the best cake artistes in the world, Tuba Geçkil is based out of Istanbul and her videos are said to have started the “everything is cake” trend. “I am living in a period I could not even imagine,” was her reaction. Check out her realistic portraits of personalities that will blow your mind.

Log on to facebook.com/TubaGeckil/

Luke Vincentini



Chocolate sculpted berries in a fondant bowl by Vincentini

This New Jersey resident’s work drew attention a year ago when he shared his cake models of a Doritos packet and a can of White Claw hard seltzer. All Vincetini had to do to gather praise was slide a knife through his creations.

Log on to instagram.com/lukevincentini

Sideserf Cake Studio



Spaghetti and meat sauce cake by Natalie Sideserf

On this channel by celebrity chef Natalie Sideserf, you won’t only be inspired by her edible works of art but also learn to make them through detailed process videos.

Log on to Sideserf Cake Studio on YouTube

Flower cupcake



You can group the cupcakes together to make a flower bouquet

Although hyper-realis-tic cake sculpting is no beginner-level job, Tanvi Maniar, owner and head pastry

chef at city-based Fleur Cupcake Bouquets, suggests a simple project to make a realistic carnation cupcake as most ingredients are available

at home.

Start off by making a basic vanilla cupcake or order one without toppings.

For the vanilla buttercream:

Ingredients

460 gm icing or powdered sugar, sifted

226 gm unsalted butter, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 to 2 tsp milk or light cream

Assorted food colours (if desired)

Method

In the bowl of an electric mixer (or with a hand mixer), whisk the butter until smooth and well-blended. Beat in the vanilla extract. With the mixer on low speed, gradually beat in the sugar. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed. Add the milk and whisk to combine. Then, on high speed, beat the frosting until it is light and fluffy (for about five minutes). If not using it right away, cover with a plastic wrap to prevent the frosting from drying out. This frosting can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Bring to room temperature and re-whip before using. Add a little milk or sugar if needed to get the right consistency, and tint portions of frosting with the desired food colour.



Tanvi Maniar

To make the carnation:

To pipe the petals, use a Wilton 104 pastry tip. Follow an inverted U-shape pattern. So, start from the left-hand side and apply pressure to make an arch coming over to the right side, thus creating an inverted U-shape. Continue the same pattern throughout the circle. Make three circles in total. For the inner circle of the flower, count to five or seven, and then just pipe the buds using the same nozzle.

Pro tip: Allow the cupcakes to cool to room temperature before you frost or decorate.

