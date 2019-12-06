The circle of closet cleaning

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Last December, when Bandra-based sisters Sana, 30, and Alfiya Khan, 25, a dentist and a graphic designer respectively, decided to clean out their closets, they were left staring at a pile of clothes that they didn't know what to do with.

They were useless to NGOs due to their fancy cuts and designs, so they reached out to friends and decided to host a small get-together-cum-shopping session. Soon, they realised that many of their friends in the space-stricken city were facing the same hoarding problem. And so, they started a donation drive, and started calling themselves the Bombay Closet Cleanse. This Sunday, they are going to host the third edition of the thrift store in Versova.



Sana Khan and Alfiya Khan

"We have collaborated with other brands to make it a holistic experience. So, apart from pre-loved clothes, we also have those with their tags that haven't been used. Designers have also reached out to us and donated their surplus," says Sana.

What can you expect to find? Everything from vintage clothes to festive, party and casual wear for men, women and kids. Brands such as H&M and Zara will also be available in all sizes, including plus-sizes. Customers will find all of this under '2,000.

While they offer 15 per cent of the sales back to some donors who have requested for it, the money raised from the entry charges will go towards the Salvation Army Women And Children Home. And if you want to donate your clothes on the spot, you get a 10 per cent discount.

On December 8, 11am onwards

At Native Spaces, Bungalow Number 75, JP Road, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

