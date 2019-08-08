The City Of Venice: A place for Intriguing Souls

travel

Grand Canon in Italy.

Venice is known as 'Queen of the Adriatic', 'City of Water', 'The City of Masks', 'City of Bridges', and 'City of love'. The word Venice is also known as Venetia meaning uncertain. Venice is a city in northeastern Italy and the capital of the Veneto region. The place was discovered long back in 421 AD by the Celtic people who used to live along the coast. The city is overwhelmed with the architectural mojo and the subtle art of the places. The city is built on water and to date, there are 1000 years old piles of wood balancing the weight of the buildings. That’s what makes Venice a place to live for, thrive for, remember for and be uncertain from time to time. Jay Kantawala Founder, WIYO Travel lists five intriguing places to visit in the city.

Grand Canal

Venice is a very vibrant place and it is known for its canals. The sight is so breathtaking that one will stand in the middle of the street just to admire it for hours. The Grand Canal is the most important icon of Venice. Thrilling and romantic Gondola ride in the Grand Canals makes it adventures for the travellers and couples. Also, enjoy the view of the Venetian Gothic and Early Renaissance facades of the palaces that come off the sides.

St. Mark's Square

St. Mark’s square is the heart of the city, Venice. The place brings people together with tourists, traveller’s strolls, drinks coffee, stops to chat, meets friends and tour guides. One should get lost in the architectural magic that depicts true engineering. Three sides are framed in arcades, beneath which has fashionable café and shops. It is a mixture of maths and art. For the whole overview of this busy piazza, one can go to its top or the top of the Torre dell' Orologio.

Rialto Bridge

The city is filled with richness and the iconic beauty of the bridges. There are around 400 bridges in the city and only 4 to 5 bridges that connect the great Grand Canal. The Rialto Bridge is the oldest bridge in the city built. It links the two crowded cities and also the Grand Canal. Standing over the bridge one can capture the historic site; watch the gondolas and boats passing under the bridge, the adjacent fresh market, and Bartolomeo. Rialto Bridge could be the bridge where tourists can stand for long hours just staring at the marvellous beauty.

Gallerie Dell'Accademia

If art is what makes artists wealthy than Gallerie Dell’’ Accademia is what makes Venice Rich. Venice is not only known for its beauty, love or beautiful sights but Venice is admired for the art of living, the art of engaging and art of accomplishments. Gallerie Dell’Accademia is the most authentic art galleries and famous places in Venice, known for a rich collection of Venetian paintings. The paintings are arranged chronological order so that one can compare the evolution of art forms of the medieval period. Venice is historic and without appreciating the art makes it vulnerable.

Santa Maria Della Salute

In Venice visiting the largest and biggest church is a must. Santa Maria Della Salute is one of the largest churches and most important tourist places in Venice. This Roman Catholic Church is located by Punta Della Dogana between the Grand Canal and the Giudecca Canal. It's very huge so looking around the whole church could be a challenge for any tourist or visitor. It comprises of domes, bell towers, façade decorated by statues of the four evangelists. The objects of art housed in the church bear references to the Black Death. Well, it's the best place to go back and forth from faith to fear.

