The clean-shaven R. Madhavan looks totally unrecognizable
Since the past two years, R. Madhavan had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved
R Madhavan has taken decades off his age by going clean. The actor turns 49 on June 1 but could pass off for a 20-something. Since the past two years, he had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved. A while back, he had shared on Instagram a post-shower selfie, which got him millions of female fan followers. This just might have the same effect. He captioned this image, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS.. and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance [sic]"
Maddy also shared a photo where he revealed that he has lost 2 kgs unexpectedly!
R Madhavan also wished his 'amma' on his Mother's Day and shared an adorable photo with her. "Happy Mother’s Day to my Rockstar of a Amma... I am all I am because of you [sic]," he captioned the image.
