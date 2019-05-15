The clean-shaven R. Madhavan looks totally unrecognizable

regional-cinema

Since the past two years, R. Madhavan had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved

R Madhavan has taken decades off his age by going clean. The actor turns 49 on June 1 but could pass off for a 20-something. Since the past two years, he had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved. A while back, he had shared on Instagram a post-shower selfie, which got him millions of female fan followers. This just might have the same effect. He captioned this image, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS.. and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance [sic]"

Maddy also shared a photo where he revealed that he has lost 2 kgs unexpectedly!

R Madhavan also wished his 'amma' on his Mother's Day and shared an adorable photo with her. "Happy Mother’s Day to my Rockstar of a Amma... I am all I am because of you [sic]," he captioned the image.

