The clean-shaven R. Madhavan looks totally unrecognizable

Updated: May 15, 2019, 17:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Since the past two years, R. Madhavan had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved

The clean-shaven R. Madhavan looks totally unrecognizable
R Madhavan

R Madhavan has taken decades off his age by going clean. The actor turns 49 on June 1 but could pass off for a 20-something. Since the past two years, he had been sporting facial fuzz due to his acting commitments. He finally paid heed to his mother's advice, and shaved. A while back, he had shared on Instagram a post-shower selfie, which got him millions of female fan followers. This just might have the same effect. He captioned this image, "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MAA .. so I finally did what you have been asking me to...Shaved after 2 YEARS.. and the YOUNGER NAMBI NARAYANAN is ready to go to France and win them over. #shaversremorse #Rocketrythefilm #Rocketryfilm @Rocketryfilm #filminginfrance #filminginserbia #vijaymoolan #nambinarayanan #vernonfrance [sic]"

 

Maddy also shared a photo where he revealed that he has lost 2 kgs unexpectedly!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you lose 2 more unexpected kgs. ððððð

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) onMay 7, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT

 

Also read: R Madhavan on working with Michael Madsen in Silence: Can't wait to get on sets and groove with him

R Madhavan also wished his 'amma' on his Mother's Day and shared an adorable photo with her. "Happy Mother’s Day to my Rockstar of a Amma... I am all I am because of you [sic]," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day to my Rockstar of a Amma... I am all I am because of you.

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) onMay 12, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

 

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

r. madhavanRegional Cinema News

Disha Patani runs from media, Tiger Shroff gets her back!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK