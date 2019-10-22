The clock is ticking on the Wankhede Stadium FOBs

The Western Railway (WR) has notified the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to fund the replacement of the two Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) on Maharshi Karve Road in Marine Lines used by spectators to enter the Wankhede Stadium, this paper reported recently.

The WR claims that since the FOBs were built at the request of MCA and are used only by spectators going to Wankhede during matches, the cost should be borne by the MCA.

The MCA, on the other hand, has said that although it has been notified about the dilapidated condition of the FOBs, it has not been asked to provide funds for the same.

What we are seeing are the discomfiting beginnings of the all too familiar passing of the buck, which already affects so many infra projects in the city.

MCA and Railway officials need to sit down together and hammer out a solution for this at a quick pace. These are the communication gaps which lead to wastage of time and dangerous consequences.

It is obviously imperative that officials be mindful of the ticking clock and get the work done before the weak FOBs end up hurting not only those using them but also the pedestrians and vehicles below.

How many times do we have to see projects, equipment and utilities falling into disrepair because files are in a game of passing the parcel or talks between those in charge are like a carousel — with no end in sight? Too many limbs and lives have already been lost thanks to this way of functioning.

We must not forget that close to 15,000 spectators access these FOBs to enter the Wankhede stadium from the entrances opposite the Income Tax building and the next international fixture is going to be the opening game of the India vs West Indies T20I series on December 6.

