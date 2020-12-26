The Cool One

On the evening of the fourth Test in the 2016-17 series against Australia, Virat Kohli walked up to Ajinkya Rahane and wished him all the best for his captaincy debut.

Few moments later, as the Indian think tank gathered around to pick the final XI at Dharamsala, Rahane's first reaction was to ask Kohli his thoughts? The answer from Kohli was blunt: "It is not about me...this is your team, so you make the decision".

Proactive Jinks

With Kohli's backing, Rahane did not hesitate. Rahane immediately spoke his mind. He wanted to replace Kohli (who was out due to a shoulder injury) with an extra bowler so the team could take 20 wickets.

Rahane also mentioned in the meeting that he would elevate himself to No. 4 and take the responsibility of scoring the runs. This scene summed up Rahane the person-seemingly cautious and timid on the outside-but deep down confident in his own ability as a player and leader. Once, when sledged by an Australian bowler, Rahane was urged by a teammate to give it back. The best Rahane could come up with was to roll his tongue, slip it out of his mouth and make a sound. It was a bizarre reaction that encapsulated Rahane's personality. He will never be as expressive as Kohli in the field but he is a cunning character who is aware of his surroundings.

In his first Test as captain, he stood at first slip and watched Kuldeep Yadav slice through the Australian middle order. He was ecstatic, but at the same time, also observed Ravichandran Ashwin appearing slightly aloof at mid-on. At the end of the over, he ran to the star off-spinner, put his arm around him almost to reinforce the fact that he was still his premier spinner. Couple of overs later, Ashwin removed Steve Smith on 111 and changed the course of the innings.

Assurance for Tyagi

More recently, during the tour match at the Drummoyne Oval, standing at gully, Rahane observed young quick Karthik Tyagi agitated with his run-up. A ball later, Rahane ran up to give him that assurance every cricketer needs.

Those close to Rahane believe he is an astute tactician. He will back the theory of offensive defence, meaning he will adapt a sweeper cover on the boundary but at the same time, have a short leg. Importantly, his peers like him and don't fear him. There is no doubt the team will respond to Rahane, the skipper at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

230

The number of runs Ajinkya Rahane has scored at an average of 57.50 in two Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He scored 147 in the 2014-15 match, which was a drawn affair.

