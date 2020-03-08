The Coronavirus may make Salman Khan wait a little longer, and even his fans!

There have been talks about whether Salman Khan will call off his US/Canada tour, which is slated to be held between April 3 and 12, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Along with Daisy Shah, Sunil Grover and singer Kamaal Khan, he will be performing at Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Seattle, San Jose, Houston, and Toronto. It has been organised by the Superstar's brother Sohail Khan. The plan was to squeeze in the shows before Sallu begins promotions of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sallu is said to be still weighing the options.

Not only his tour, but reports have also said the actor recently decided to cancel the Hong Kong schedule of his upcoming actioner, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai due to the same reason. It seems he doesn't want anyone to be affected in this sensitive atmosphere.

Also, how can you forget that cool way in which he asked all his fans and followers to not shake hands and only greet each other by a Namaste until and unless the virus isn't over? Saw this post?:

Radhe is scheduled to release on May 22, on the occasion of Eid, but given the virus has affected the shoot, will it be able to make it to that date? Only time will tell!

