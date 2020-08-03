The countdown begins for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebration
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are getting married on August 8, 2020.
Preparations are on in full swing for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebrations. They tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. As the two stay in the same neighbourhood — Jubilee Hills — it is making it easier for them to conduct the pre-wedding rituals, given the current scenario. The two held a roka ceremony in May at the Ramanaidu studio.
Talking about his fiancé and why he feels this is the right time for him to get married, Rana was quoted saying earlier, "I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another."
Daggubati had also spoken about how it felt after meeting Bajaj. He stated, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner."
He also went on to talk about his family's read reaction and said, "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."
On the work front, Daggubati was gearing up for Haathi Mere Saathi which was all set to release this year on April 2 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the global lockdown. He has been a part of films like Housefull 4, Baahubali, Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and The Ghazi Attack.
-
Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati sprung a surprise on his fans and almost everyone in the industry when he made his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj official on May 12, 2020. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to announce their relationship; sharing this photo with his ladylove Miheeka, Rana wrote on Instagram: "And she said yes! #MiheekaBajaj". He used a red heart emoji along with his caption.
-
Within 10 days of confirming his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati made it official with a Roka ceremony. The actor took to social media on May 21, 2020, to share moments from the private function with his fans and followers. "And it's official," Rana wrote on Instagram while sharing a happy picture of the couple. A few days before the engagement, Miheeka got her and Rana Daggubati's initials along with a heart, inked on her body. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story.
-
Rana Daggubati had always kept his personal life away from the media glare. However, earlier, he had opened up about dating actress Trisha Krishnan in an episode of Koffee With Karan. He was quoted saying, "We have been friends for very long and dated for a little time. But, I guess, things didn't work out." But ever since the Roka ceremony, everyone has been eagerly looking to know more about Miheeka Bajaj. And well, we are here to help you!
-
Miheeka Bajaj is a scion of Hyderabad's Bajaj family. Her mother Bunty Bajaj and father Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewellery brand called Krsala jewels. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Miheeka has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. After having assisted her mother, Bunty Bajaj, for many years, Miheeka decided to take up the mantle and started her own event company: Dew Drop Design Studios in the second half of last year.
In picture: Miheeka with her parents.
-
Miheeka's brother Samarth Bajaj is in-charge of Krsala's production and management, while her sister-in-law Sasha Rawal is the sister of a renowned fashion designer, Kunal Rawal.
-
Miheeka's brother Samarth owns India's first Bollywood-based indoor attraction in Mumbai, called House of Stars, a theme-park that recreated scenes from iconic Bollywood films that span across decades. Miheeka has designed and executed all the iconic sets that is a part of this indoor attraction.
-
Miheeka credits her parents for her success, but moreover, her mother, who was her teacher and inspiration. "Everything Dewdrop Design Studio is today is because of her. Thank you for always being my strength! A girl is nothing without her mother," said Miheeka in one of her social media posts.
In picture: Miheeka shared this throwback picture of hers with her father on the occasion of Father's Day and wrote alongside, "Happy Father's Day daddy!! Thank you for being the best father a girl could ever want.. You've been my shoulder to cry on. My light in dark times. My smile on sad days. My guiding torch. My teacher. My friend. My confidante. Thank you for always slowing down to hold my hand and walk beside me, I know what a big deal that is for you! Thank you for always being there... I will always be your little girl!"
-
The Instagram page of Miheeka Bajaj's event company described her as someone who has an avid passion for everything vintage, and has the magical ability to weave her client's dreams into reality!
-
In her free time, she will be found playing with her puppy Peaches, reading a book in her garden, whipping up her favourite dark chocolate ice-cream, or exploring the streets of her local cities drawing inspiration to curate unique events!
-
Well, Miheeka may not be directly part of the film industry, but she has loads of friends from the fraternity. Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are Miheeka's close friends. When Rana announced about his relationship with Miheeka on social media, Sonam Kapoor welcomed the Baahubali to the family. "Congratulations my darling baby, Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. Rana Daggubati better makes you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana," wrote Sonam.
-
Due to her profession, Miheeja keeps shuffling between her hometown Hyderabad and Mumbai - the city of dreams. In fact, it's been over 10 years now, but both the cities feel like home to the young entrepreneur.
-
Talking about Miheeka Bajaj's hobbies and passions, Food is her biggest passion, and so cooking is one of her favourite hobbies. She loves reading books, too. Miheeka writes occasionally.
-
A distinct hobby of Miheeka is gifting. She loves everything about gifts, from the presentation to look out for the most perfect gift that fits in the person's likes. You would be surprised to know that Miheeka plans on starting a company dedicated to luxury gifting in the near future.
-
Coming back to the couple, interestingly, Miheeka Bajaj celebrates her birthday on December 19, just five days after her fiance Rana Daggubati's birthday. And if rumours are to be believed, the couple is planning on to tie the nuptial knot in December itself.
-
However, considering the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. When asked whether his wedding will be grand, Rana recently revealed that it all depends on the world's situation.
-
While fans are super happy for the couple, they are also curious to learn whether a wedding is on the cards, even before December, considering Rana is pretty good at being secretive about his personal life.
