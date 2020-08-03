The countdown begins for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebration

Preparations are on in full swing for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebrations. They tie the knot on August 8 in Hyderabad. As the two stay in the same neighbourhood — Jubilee Hills — it is making it easier for them to conduct the pre-wedding rituals, given the current scenario. The two held a roka ceremony in May at the Ramanaidu studio.

Talking about his fiancé and why he feels this is the right time for him to get married, Rana was quoted saying earlier, "I think I am growing up and it's time to get married. My fiancé Miheeka lives 3 km away from my house and we're in the same vicinity. Sometimes, you know when things are going smoothly. And I don't question it when things are going correctly. She's lovely and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another."

Daggubati had also spoken about how it felt after meeting Bajaj. He stated, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don't ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can't put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner."

He also went on to talk about his family's read reaction and said, "They were shocked and extremely happy. It was something they wanted since a long time. I think everyone was just waiting for this to happen. It was a moment of enjoyment for everyone."

On the work front, Daggubati was gearing up for Haathi Mere Saathi which was all set to release this year on April 2 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the global lockdown. He has been a part of films like Housefull 4, Baahubali, Baby, Dum Maaro Dum, Department, and The Ghazi Attack.

