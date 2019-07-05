The countdown has begun for Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

bollywood

Arjun and Gabriella are only looking forward to a healthy baby. Rampal had announced the pregnancy on social media in April.

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetridas. Pic/Shadab Khan

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is said to be due this month-end. The couple has not shortlisted any girl/boy names yet. They are only looking forward to a healthy baby. Rampal had announced the pregnancy on social media in April. The actor has two teenaged daughters, Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13), with former wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun has said that his daughters have accepted Gabriella as a part of the family. Arjun Rampal, who was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years, said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, that the last five years of his life had been 'sheer hell' for him, but it has only made him stronger.

Arjun Rampal had announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world through a heartwarming picture, where he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Arjun and Gabriella had also gone to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Later, Arjun Rampal hosted a baby shower for Gabriella, where he turned DJ. In January, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds. However, rumours soon fizzled out.

