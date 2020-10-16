The countdown to Kaajal Aggarwal's wedding with beau Gautam Kitchlu has begun!

Preparations are on in full swing for Kaajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities. The Singham (2011) and Special 26 (2013) actor ties the knot with entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai.

The groom-to-be posted a photograph, which is said to be from one of the ceremonies. Another picture of Aggarwal wearing a bride-to-be sash from her bachelorette bash is also doing the rounds.

Talking about her wedding, Kajal wrote on Instagram, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

