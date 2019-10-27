The Crown director excited about Himalayan sojourn

The Crown co-director Benjamin Caron loves the colourful and vibrant culture of India, and says he is excited to explore the Himalayas in Sikkim during his visit to the country. "Well, on this particular occasion, I'm here because I'm travelling through the Himalayas in Sikkim, which I have been wanting to visit for a long time," said Caron.

"I've been to India a number of times, but I've never been to the Northeast part of the country. I love the Himalayas and have heard a lot about Sikkim," explains Caron and adds that his wife, who is a travel journalist, was invited by a travel company. The BAFTA-nominated director, says that he first came to India when he was 18 years old.

