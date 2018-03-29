The Crown finds its new Prince Philip in Tobias Menzies

Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama The Crown

"Game of Thrones" star Tobias Menzies has been cast in the role of Prince Philip in Netflix's royal drama "The Crown". The 44-year-old actor will take over the role from Matt Smith for the show's third and fourth seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith played the role for two years alongside Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, who will now be portrayed by "Broadchurch" star Olivia Colman as the show jumps ahead a few years. Colman and Menzies had earlier worked together on spy drama "The Night Manager".

Menzies played Robb Stark's uncle Edmure Tully in "Game of Thrones" but he is more famous for his dual roles of Frank Randall and Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall in time-travelling drama "Outlander".

Helena Bonham Carter is also poised to join the show as Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby. Show creator Peter Morgan planned for the casting changes, designed to show the characters as they aged. The show is produced by Left Bank with executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie.

