The culinary homecoming

I remember, as a child, putting my head out of the window. I would call my name out, and the entire mountain would echo my name back to me. That was my moment of freedom, of liberation. I controlled where my life was going. I knew, one day, everybody would know my name” — is how the second episode of Chef’s Table’s sixth season opens, which premiered on a popular streaming website on February 22.



Chef Asma Khan — who grew up in Kolkata and went on to gain international fame after her London-based eatery (which had started as an informal supper club), Darjeeling Express, run entirely by women, became popular — is narrating in a soothing voice; the frames comprise scenic shots taken from inside a chugging train, seamlessly cascading into a dramatic title sequence enlivened by an orchestral symphonic track.

David Gelb’s culinary docu-series reeks of aspiration — the kind that far surpasses the frontiers of gastronomy and comes without the tokenisms and misplaced grandeur of most other food shows, especially the high-on-drama reality TV variants. And this season, themed around “The journey back home”, traces the lives of four chefs — Asma Khan, Dario Cecchini, Sean Brock, and Mashama Bailey. While Bailey guides us through her repertoire in Southern American food from the eyes of an African American (which is why her Savannah-based eatery The Grey, set inside a former segregated bus station, is noteworthy), Sean Brock opens up about addiction, which he both slipped into and out of because of his profession, and Khan talks about the myriad struggles of growing up as a woman, how it shaped her food and how, through it, she is creating newer opportunities for other women.



Pieced together with impeccable storytelling, good, clean cinematography (Adam Bricker), and a riveting score, this revolutionary series, should absolutely be on your to-watch list for this month.

