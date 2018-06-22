The curious case of missing Taimur!

Lolo needs to share another family photo with Taimur soon before netizens have a meltdown.

Saif Ali Khan with wife Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor

Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor shared this snapshot on Instagram. She wrote, "Family lunch, missing Taimur." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin's absence threw netizens into a guessing game. From assuming that he had taken off to see the Queen (he is royalty too!) to having a bad hair day, there were speculations galore. Some felt perhaps Taimur was taking a nap or was in no mood to step out or was with his nanny or at a play date. Lolo needs to share another family photo with Taimur soon before netizens have a meltdown.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates