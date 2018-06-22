The curious case of missing Taimur!
Lolo needs to share another family photo with Taimur soon before netizens have a meltdown.
Yesterday, Karisma Kapoor shared this snapshot on Instagram. She wrote, "Family lunch, missing Taimur." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin's absence threw netizens into a guessing game. From assuming that he had taken off to see the Queen (he is royalty too!) to having a bad hair day, there were speculations galore. Some felt perhaps Taimur was taking a nap or was in no mood to step out or was with his nanny or at a play date. Lolo needs to share another family photo with Taimur soon before netizens have a meltdown.'
