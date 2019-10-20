The curious case of Rakul Preet Singh's screen time in Marjaavaan

The trailer of Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan dropped on the Internet a few weeks ago and fans were mighty impressed with a lot of factors. The first one being Riteish Deshmukh and his return to the world of guns and gore! He plays a midget, but a cold-blooded and merciless outlaw that can stoop to any low to get what he wants. After Ek Villain, he gets another meaty character he can sink his teeth into.

Next in line is Sidharth Malhotra! Marjaavaan, akin to Ek Villain, is a space that belongs to rust and rug. This is his acid test, and fans are hopeful the actor will bounce back. Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, plays a mute character that falls for Malhotra. Their love story is accompanied by some soothing and haunting tunes that make the soundtrack one of the film's biggest strengths.

And if you remember, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen this year in De De Pyaar De. She has precisely one dialogue in the trailer and viewers are wondering what her role exactly is. When actors find their screen presence chopped, they go around saying that it is a special appearance. The latest to join the bandwagon is Rakul. She's barely there in the trailer, so now, suddenly she's doing a cameo.

But, people may be judging too much too soon. The film is all set for a November 15 release, and once they see it, they'll have all their answers. However, her fans may be disappointed if she indeed has a cameo. This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier in April, Sanjay Dutt was credited as a special appearance in Kalank, leaving his fans angry and furious. Hope history doesn't repeat itself. Hell hath no fury than fans scorned.

