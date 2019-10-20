The curious case of Rakul Preet Singh's screen time in Marjaavaan
Rakul Preet Singh is barely there in the trailer of Marjaavaan. So now, suddenly she's doing a cameo.
The trailer of Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan dropped on the Internet a few weeks ago and fans were mighty impressed with a lot of factors. The first one being Riteish Deshmukh and his return to the world of guns and gore! He plays a midget, but a cold-blooded and merciless outlaw that can stoop to any low to get what he wants. After Ek Villain, he gets another meaty character he can sink his teeth into.
Next in line is Sidharth Malhotra! Marjaavaan, akin to Ek Villain, is a space that belongs to rust and rug. This is his acid test, and fans are hopeful the actor will bounce back. Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, plays a mute character that falls for Malhotra. Their love story is accompanied by some soothing and haunting tunes that make the soundtrack one of the film's biggest strengths.
And if you remember, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen this year in De De Pyaar De. She has precisely one dialogue in the trailer and viewers are wondering what her role exactly is. When actors find their screen presence chopped, they go around saying that it is a special appearance. The latest to join the bandwagon is Rakul. She's barely there in the trailer, so now, suddenly she's doing a cameo.
But, people may be judging too much too soon. The film is all set for a November 15 release, and once they see it, they'll have all their answers. However, her fans may be disappointed if she indeed has a cameo. This isn't the first time such an incident has happened. Earlier in April, Sanjay Dutt was credited as a special appearance in Kalank, leaving his fans angry and furious. Hope history doesn't repeat itself. Hell hath no fury than fans scorned.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Rakul Preet Singh was born in a Punjabi family in New Delhi on October 10, 1990. She studied in Army Public School and graduated from the University of Delhi. Very few know that Rakul is a golf player and played at National level too. (All photos/Rakul Preet Singh's official Instagram account)
-
Rakul Preet Singh was 18 when she began her career in the showbiz with modelling. She had also participated in the Femina Miss India contest and won 5 titles.
-
Soon after, Rakul Preet Singh made her foray in films with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. However, she made a mark in the Tamil and Telugu film industry later and carved a niche for herself in Tollywood and Kollywood.
-
Rakul Preet Singh soon became a prominent face in the South. After doing films such as Keratam (Telugu), Thadaiyara Thaakka (Tamil), Puthagam (Tamil), Venkatadri Express (Telugu), in 2014, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan.
-
Rakul Preet Singh's aim is to be part of good films irrespective of the language in which they are made. "I want to keep doing good films. I can work for 24 hours. I hope people want to see more of me as much as I want to be in films. At the end of it, all I want to have some great films to my credit, irrespective of which language it is in," said the actress who has worked with biggest of the actors like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, down south.
-
After her Bollywood debut Yaariyan (2014), Rakul Preet Singh veered towards the South industry only to resurface in Hindi cinema in 2018 with Aiyaary, that starred Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.
-
Some of her notable films down south are (including both Tamil and Telugu) - Current Theega, Pandaga Chesko, Kick 2, Bruce Lee - The Fighter, Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Spyder.
-
After Aiyaary, Rakul Preet Singh is now back in Bollywood with the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer De De Pyaar De. The film is slated to release on May 17, 2019.
-
Reflecting on her career moves, Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up with mid-day and said, "I did not plan a break from Bollywood after Yaariyan. I had South films in hand and they did well, so one project led to another. But after Aiyaary, I asked myself why have I stopped doing Hindi films?"
-
Rakul Preet Singh proudly stated that her hard work and determination has made her a saleable name in the south film industry. "As the shelf life is lesser (of heroines) so you want to push yourself more as you want to do better work. I did not become big in the south just like that, I had to work towards it," said the actress.
-
Rakul Preet Singh is currently trying to strike a balance between both the film industries. "When I did 'Yaariyan' I was very new. I was not aware of the film industry. I was very young. I had a Telugu film that released two months before 'Yaariyan' and it turned out to be a huge hit and I had big film offers there so I decided to do that. It was not a conscious break it is just that I got so busy there then I thought when something great comes up I will do Hindi films. I am now trying to balance," she said.
-
Talking about her third Bollywood film - De De Pyaar De - Rakul Preet Singh plays a 20-something in a relationship with a 50-year-old man essayed by Ajay Devgn. Rakul admits that De De Pyaar De is the perfect fare to make her presence felt in mainstream Hindi cinema.
-
Rakul Preet Singh said 'yes' to the film because of her role as she feels, it is very difficult for an outsider to kind of crack the film which has a great role for the girl and when you are an integral part of the story.
-
After De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh has another Bollywood outing in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan. "I hope with De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, it is my year in Bollywood," said Rakul.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Rakul!
It's De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh birthday today. We take a look at the journey of the actress, who has already carved a niche for her self in the South film industry.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Here's when Salman Khan got angry on Bigg Boss contestants