The curious case of Rs 12 crore aid for Kerala

bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi's tweet on Salman Khan donating Rs 12 crore for Kerala flood victims has created quite a stir online

Salman Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi

Yesterday, Jaaved Jaaferi's tweet about Salman Khan donating Rs 12 crore for the Kerala flood-hit created a storm online. Sallu found himself being trolled as he does not figure in the list of donations made by celebrities, which has been made public. Jaaferi wrote, "Heard Salman Khan donated Rs 12 crore for Kerala. This man is something else... God bless you bro (sic)."

Finding himself in the eye of the storm, he later deleted the tweet and wrote, 'Correct a fool, and he will hate you. Correct a wise man, and he will appreciate you. (Anon)' [sic]." Jaaferi appears to have fallen prey to rumours.

Kerala witnessed its worst floods in a century. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 443 people have died in Kerala and 54.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been severely affected.

On the work front, Jaaved will next be seen in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal. The actor is teaming up with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the comic caper after decades. Kapoor and he featured in Meri Jung in 1985, while Madhuri and Jaaved worked in 100 Days in 1991. Time to go down memory lane.

Also read: Plastic looms as new headache for Kerala, state witnesses first leptospirosis death

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates