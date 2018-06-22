The day Dilljit came to sing Ishq Di Baajiyan the whole studio exploded with energy: Shaad Ali

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles

Soorma poster

The makers of Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma have released the making of the very first song from the film titled Ishq Di Baajiyan. The song has has been penned by ace lyricist Gulzar while Shankar Ehsaan Loy has composed the music. Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is portraying Sandeep aka 'Flicker Singh' in the movie, has lent his voice for the song.

The BTS video of the song showcases all the fun and excitement that went into the making the soulful track. While talking about the song director Shaad Ali shares, "The day Dilljit came to sing the song the whole studio exploded with energy".

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh's inspiring story played by Diljit Dosanjih has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.

Also Read: Soorma: Here's What Went Behind Taapsee Pannu's Character

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates