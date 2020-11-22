The day the music didn't die

Ziro Festival of Music

Ziro may have announced that it won't be holding an on-ground event this year, but they have made up by parterning with the FOCUS Wales festival, which is scheduled for today (November 22). It's now called Ziro Focus 2020, and is free. Just log on, register, get a link, and listen to Kidsmoke, Tetseo Sisters, Islet, The Derelicts and Ani Glass.

When: Today

To register: zirofocus.com

Free

Jim Beam Originals

These curated online gigs feature some of India's finest classical and independent musicians. The artiste plays for 70 minus and if you get a season pass, you can watch all 10 musicians featured. On the calendar for the next weeks is Shaan, Shalmali, Benny Dayal, and Karsh Kale.

When: Ongoing

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

To register: insider.in

NH7 Weekender

The "happiest" festival promises to live up to its promise with 24 international and home-grown artists. They will have three stages playing online simultaneously, and the online portal will host inert active features as well. The audience will be able to host virtual parties, play virtual games, take pictures in a photo-booth, and say hi to some of the performing artistes through the chat feature. The line-up promises to live up to its claims: Legendary guitarist Steve Vai, American producer Flying Lotus, and Indian favourites Prateek Kuhad, and Divine.

When: December 5 and 6

Cost: Rs 199 onwards

To register: insider.in

From The island

Island City Studios have decided to go beyond the recording studio vibe, and turn their space into a hotbox of performance. The festival, From the Island, will be spaced out over three months. The festival came out of musician Jehangir Jehangir and singer-songwriter Clayton Hagermeer's need to create opportunities in a time when there were none. The artiste line-up includes Maalavika Manoj, The Colour Compound, Pentagram, and Raghav Meattle.

When: Every Sunday, 5.45 PM onwards

Cost: Rs 399 onwards

To register: skillbox.com

Swara Samrat Festival

SSF is an iconic music festival held every winter in Kolkata. This year, the organisers, Sarod Maestro Pt. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, and his wife, Indian classical vocalist, Dr Manasi Majumder, have redesigned the format. Line-up includes vocalist Dhananjay Hegde and tabla player Pandit Bikram Ghosh.

When: Till February 28

Cost: Rs 117 onwards

To register: bookmyshow.in

The Scene by Humming Heart

The indie music one-stop platform Humming Heart has started The Scene, where they listen to one indie album a day, and host parties on the app, Discord. Every week, from Monday to Friday, they host indie favourites like Dualist Enquiry and Ankur Tiwari. The schedule goes up every Monday, and you can register on the link provided.

When: Ongoing

Follow: @ahummingheart; Instagram (for link)

Free

