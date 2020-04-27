The death of two cops must not go in vain

Two head constables with the Mumbai police force have died of Coronavirus, sending alarm bells ringing through the force. There is understandably an air of despondency and grief among the police. The families of the two who have passed away need to be given all support by the government.

First, of course, is the treatment of those contacts within the families in case they have tested positive. They may be in quarantine even if not positive and they should be handled with care.

Then comes action, not just empty assurances. At this time, the police are just like the army fighting as part of the frontline force in this battle. Back up words of sympathy and support with the real deal. Provide monetary help and, of course, the compensation as per the procedure.

Ensure that the family is not made to run from pillar to post for compensation; we have seen similar incidents before. This is indignity and humiliation piled on to the stress and immense grief of losing a loved one.

Besides the family, the state government's response will also resonate with the other police officers. It is the action that will reassure the force that they are being looked after and they are valued in this fight. If there are only words, then the morale of the police force will nosedive, and a sense of bitterness and cynicism is sure to creep in.

When there is a feeling of not being valued or counted, so to speak, it definitely affects the way one dispenses duties as it is human to start questioning one's role and whether the so-called 'sacrifices' in the fight are worth it.

Do not just grieve. The salve to the wounds is to show the families and the police force that those lives lost were valued and cherished and will not be forgotten.

