The Deccan Queen gets a makeover but Mumbaikars not too happy

Restrained Imperium! The finalised design manuals of India's first train with a dedicated colour scheme — the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen are here. The colours were finalised in May 2020 and the manuals of its details were handed over to the Central Railway by the team of India's premier design institute Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID) after due approvals by the Ministry of Railways last week.

"The only pending thing now is the internal designing of the dining car cum pantry that is awaited from the railway board. Once this design is approved, the design of the train that is to be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai will be complete," a senior official said.

"The Deccan Queen when introduced was the fastest and the most powerful train in India. Even after 90 years, it remains one of the fastest and the first choice of millions. The 'Restrained Imperium design' attempts to embody this understated imperium of the queen in a powerful yet understated form with hints of dynamic elements in a linear flow, embellished with details from our heritage," the NID final concept note said.

Explaining in detail, it said the dominant colour is present in the flowing element of the design. The detailing and the curve graphics are produced in two colours on opposite ends of the body. Ends are painted in dark Gray and the front of the driver cabs are painted dark with the yellow front for night-time visibility. For accessibility reasons, doors are in contrast colour to make them stand out against the carriage. CR chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development.

Though rail fans expressed disappointment, saying that there were better shades suggested by Mumbaikars, the NID team which took over the final designing process said the colours have been chosen after numerous field visits, interactions with regular passengers and the design has been customised for the train and the shade, in-sync with the spirit of the train.

mid-day has been following up the issue since Day 1 and after a public survey of five colour shades was shortlisted in March 2020. The train, which completed 90 years this June, is also in the process of getting a new upgraded class of German-design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, including a 40-seater dining car with panoramic windows – a first in LHB-class trains.

mid-day had reported earlier reported how the CR, in a rare gesture, had taken feedback from a commuter survey on how the LHB conversion of DQ be made special.

