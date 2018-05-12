The decision has been taken

Ishita Dutta has turned vegetarian. The Drishyam (2015) and Firangi (2017) actor says being a true Bengali who can't do without fish and meat, it was a tad difficult



Ishita Dutta has turned vegetarian. The Drishyam (2015) and Firangi (2017) actor says being a true Bengali who can't do without fish and meat, it was a tad difficult. While watching videos posted by animal activists online, she came across visuals that bothered her, which prompted her to go green. Ishita, who is currently shooting for Dimple Kapadia's nephew, Karan Kapadia's launchpad, says it is a drastic lifestyle change. Is actor hubby Vatsal Sheth following suit?

On the work front, Ishita Dutta bagged a lead role in Behzad Khambata's film, which is the launchpad of Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia. The film, which went on the floors recently, had Dimple Kapadia give the mahurat shot.

Last November, Ishita tied the knot with actor Vatsal Sheth in a quiet ceremony. She's glad to be back on the set after a long break. The film, produced by Akshay Kumar's buddy Tony D'Souza, also features Sunny Deol. There's buzz that the Khiladi might do a cameo.

