The devil you should know

The fifth installment in the Devil May Cry series is a great hack and slash that is more art than gore

Over the years, Devil May Cry has picked up a large fan following. With its sleek combat style and action-packed stories, there is nothing that comes close to this series. While the last game was forgettable for many reasons, it did still standout in combat. With Devil May Cry 5, Capcom has rehashed and improved its formula, creating a game that is not only visually stunning, but entertaining as well.

You don't need to have played previous games to get an idea of what is happening here, it is mostly a very self-contained game. However, there is a section in the start menu that gives you an abbreviated version of the backstory. There are three playable characters, Nero, Dante and V.

In this game you start off with Nero, a demon hunter that has lost one arm to a demon, but is still badass, thanks to gadgets made by his sidekick Nico. Nero's combat style uses a big sword, guns and interchangeable robotic hands to take down enemies.

Dante, on the other hand, is the most flamboyant of the lot with a whole range of weapons to choose from, including a motorcycle and his demon mode. V has the most unique gameplay of the lot. He doesn't engage in any one-on-one combat, instead he summons creatures to fight demons while he just avoids combat. It's a new way to play the game and his missions are the easiest to get an S rank in.

Speaking of ranks, as mentioned, Devil May Cry is all about style. You can crank up the score by killing your foes in the most visually appealing way. This means a lot of tossing around, switching of weapons and combos during the fight. While this is easily said, learning how to do combos and getting into the groove of things can take a little while, as the combat controls are complicated.

The camera angles on the game was good for most part, but there were times where they were unusable, prompting us to shift the character to have a better look at the surroundings. The levels, on the other hand, are a little lazy. The story that leads you through these levels is also clichéd and there are excessive amounts of cut scenes.

Almost every place you enter has a cut scene intro, which is annoying, but can be ignored because of the combat that follows. Killing monsters gets you red orbs that are essentially vails of demon blood that Nico can use to upgrade stuff. They are plentiful, but you can also skip the grinding and just buy it from the store. Boss monsters are fun and they are easy enough for a novice to conquer in human mode and have a steady progression of difficulty as you move through the game.

While most of the voice acting is pretty spot on, Nico's is terrible. She has a horrible fake southern American accent and it feels like she has a bunch of chewy marbles in her mouth that she keeps swallowing, while delivering her lines. It is bad, and we could not ignore it, despite how good the game was.

Overall, Devil May Cry 5 delivers on combat — it is probably the best Devil May Cry yet. All the characters are fun to play. If it wasn't for the occasionally wonky camera angles, a few bad choices in level design and the terrible voice over for Nico, this game could have easily been perfect. Not to be missed for fans and novices alike.

Devil May Cry 5

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer/PUBLISHER: Capcom

Platform: PC, PS4, XBOX

Price: PC: Rs 2,999;

PS4/XBOX: Rs 3,499

