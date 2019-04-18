The digest weekend: Dance at festival, to Kurungwadi

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Dance

In step with laughter

This year’s Mudra Dance Festival has Hasya (humour) as its theme. Witness classical dance exponent Kanak Rele, and duo VP Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhananjay celebrate it.

On April 21, 6 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA.

Call 22824567

Entry Rs 200 onwards

Wellness

For holistic health

A wellness flea promises to take care of your mind, body and soul with a confluence of art, dance, music, yoga, meditation and food. There will also be free consultations offered by nutritionists.

On April 20, 10 am to 8 pm

At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West.

Free

Tatto art

Inked to perfection

Sign up for a 90-day course that will equip you with the basic and advanced levels of tattoo-making techniques, and also teach you how to run a successful tattoo art business.

From April 20, 1 pm to 8 pm

At Aliens Tattoo School, Evershine Nagar, Kanchpada, Malad West.

Call 9833065209

Conversation

An evening of verses

Attend a reading that poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote will be doing from his book, Jonahwhale. He’ll then be in conversation with architect and writer Kaiwan Mehta.

On April 20, 6 pm

At TARQ, Colaba. Rsvp info@tarq.in

Offer

Dosas for a steal

If you’re in South Bombay this weekend and in the mood for a dosa, head to an eatery that’s offering one for as little as '50.

At The Bombay Cafe, 5, Navjivan Society, Mumbai Central.

Time 10 am to 12 am

Call 9372058893

Workshop

A hobby that blooms

Spend the afternoon painting loose flowers with watercolour, while you are served delectable refreshments at this

SoBo eatery.

On April 20, 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

At Happy House Kitchen, Girgaum.

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 799

Travel

Staying afloat

Head to Kurungwadi, a reservoir near Igatpuri hill station, and spend the weekend in a tent by the water.

On April 20 to 21, 4 pm to 10 pm

Meeting point Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,350 onwards

