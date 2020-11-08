The digi card party

Teen Patti by Octro

Of the many card games played during Diwali celebrations, Teen Patti is a stand-out winner. For those who will be giving the game-night a miss this year, you can simply download Teen Patti by Octro, and invite your friends to play on a private table. Teen Patti is normally played in a group of three to six persons, with a 52-card pack without jokers. The online game is not any different, and comes with multiple gaming options. Apart from the private table, there's also a public table, a high stakes tournament and Six Patti, which is played between five players and 15 hands. There's also a gullak (piggy bank), where you can save your winnings, when you are running low on chips.

Available on: Play Store and iOS

Zynga Poker

Of the many variations of Poker, the Texas Hold'em is the most popular, and Zynga Poker is all about that. You can either play as guest, or log in with Zynga. You begin by receiving 60,000 chips on the house. If you are a newbie, it's best to get acquainted with the different hand ranks (Royal Flush, Straight Flush, Full House, and Flush to name a few), visible in the settings. You can either invite your friends/companions to play the game, or be part of leagues. There are competitions with tables of five to nine players, or you can design for large occasions, too. You can also try your luck at the slot machine and earn free chips. Apart from Zynga, there's also Pokerbaazi, PokerStarsIN, Pokerrr 2, and Pppoker to choose from.

Available on: Play Store and iOS

Mobile Premier League

If you are not someone who likes downloading too many apps, you can keep it simple and clutter-free, by downloading MPL, a one-stop app, for all your favourite card games. While MPL is most popular for Fantasy Sports, you can play a plethora of card games here too, including Rummy, Poker, and Call Break. The latter is a strategic game, similar to Spades and is played with a standard 52-card deck between four players. You also have a tutorial to start with. Since the app is not available on Google store, you will have to visit the site, and choose the game you'd prefer, before adding your mobile number to get a download link.

To download: https://www.mpl.live/

Junglee Rummy

For the uninitiated, Rummy is all about grouping cards in valid sequences and sets. The cards in each suit rank low to high, and starts with Ace, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, Jack, Queen and King. To make it easier, Junglee Rummy also offers a tutorial guide for those, who are playing it for the first time, sharing everything from picking a card, discarding one, sorting and grouping along with examples of "valid" and "invalid" sequences. You can play with two people, or six. You can play for free—with the 10,000 free points you get on registration. It has a committed fair play policy, too. While the interface was seamless, we did experience minor technical hiccups, when watching the tutorials.

Available on: Play Store and iOS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news