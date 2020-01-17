The Eternals confirmed to take place after Avengers: Endgame

The Eternals will follow the events of Marvel tentpole Avengers: Endgame, the studio has revealed. According to DigitalSpy, Marvel has released the first full synopsis for the superhero team adventure feature.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film features a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis reads. The Eternals is scheduled for a November 6 release.