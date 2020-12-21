The exclusive Niem events training

NIEM the Institute of Event Management started teaching event management by four methods, the classroom teaching by world-class faculty and excellent interactive workshops, which is a regular part of teaching style of any good educational institute. The concept of actually having hands-on event training was introduced for the first time in the world only by NIEM. NIEM divided events training into two parts, actual training on live events held all over the country and some of them even abroad which gave the students an opportunity to work on big shows and be ready to face the world of events. The only thing missing in this excellent method of teaching was planning of the event and taking decisions while executing the event, so came the concept of in-house events, where events funded by NIEM, supervised by NIEM were actually planned and executed by NIEM students, so they could visualize and actually do a complete event by themselves. This was unique as before NIEM which was first in Asia, even top event institutes in the west like CPSE offered by George Washington University and Master in Events along with the superb teaching made it mandatory for students to find a company which would intern them for six months for the practical part of the teaching.

For the first time an institute actually took the trouble to find events to work upon all over the country for their students and guide students to do their in-house events, thus Indian students got the best event training in the world.

As a part of in-house events NIEM students do a national integration program, a theme party, event manager of the year awards, inter-collegiate dance shows, super group events, but the highlights are the famous College Idol and the extremely popular Mr. & Ms. University – good looks pageant which has also an entry in the Limca book of records, so NIEM students learn it all, planning, execution, licenses, contestant management, celebrity management, backstage and production. This wonderful training technology gives NIEM students the edge and excellent placements and even creative ideas to start their own event companies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.