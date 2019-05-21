The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir: Dhanush's film to release in India on this date

regional-cinema

Dhanush's first international film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is all set to hit Indian screens. Leading distributor Anil Thadani will release the English language comedy-adventure film in India on June 21, 2019

Dhanush' first international film 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is all set to hit Indian screens. Leading distributor Anil Thadani will release the English language comedy-adventure film in India on June 21, 2019. "We are delighted to have Anil Thadani's AA films for the all India release and YNOTX in Tamil Nadu to give this beautiful film the perfect marketing and distribution collaboration and reach the right audiences. Having been very successful in select International locations where it's released so far, we are very excited to have the best partners in India, led by Golden Ratio Films, to maximise the potential of this film across English and Tamil," says Saurabh Gupta, Producer, and Managing Director, M! Capital Ventures.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is directed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piyush Singh from Golden ratio who are also presenting the film.

"I could not have asked for better more exciting partners when I started this extraordinary journey. I know this very unique film is in safe hands with Golden Ratio, AA Films, and YNOTX's teams," says producer Aditi Anand.

Hollywood Reporter comparing it to "a la Slumdog Millionaire or Lion" goes on to say "At a time when the plight of immigrants has become the subject of heated political debate in Europe and the U.S., an extremely feel-good migration movie like The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir comes along as a rather pleasant surprise."

Based on the book by Romain Puértolas, the film is about an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. The film deals with the problems of immigrants across the world. Despite handling a rather sensitive and gloomy subject, the film seems to be filled with light-hearted humour.

