Honouring the very best in the business of retail

The Fabric Studio presents mid-day Retail Icons powered by Kora in association with Chromozome. A glamour filled evening of the mid-day Retail Icons honoured the very best in the business of retail. The event was graced by noted celebs like Dino Morea, Sonal Chauhan, Hansika Motwani, Mugdha Godse, Chitrangada Singh and many more! After lighting the inaugural lamp by Honourable Subhash Desai, Cabinet Minister of Industries, Maharashtra State Government, Shaina NC, Spokesperson, BJP, Chitrangada Singh & Mr. Sandeep Khosla, CEO, Mid-day Infomedia Limited, the evening progressed towards honouring the retail stalwarts. Awards were configured across categories such as Iconic Fashion Jewellery, Emerging Luxury Banquets, Innovative Diamond Jewellery and more.

