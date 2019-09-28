The Family Man: Fans demand season 2 of this Manoj Bajpayee show

Amazon Prime Video's latest web series 'The Family Man' which is now streaming is receiving raving reviews from the fans and the fans are already demanding the season two of the trending web-series! Not only this, the web series is so thrilling that the fans are binge-watching the show in just one go. Owing to Manoj Bajpayee's commendable acting skills and the fresh concept of the show is not only intriguing but has kept the audience hooked to the series and has led the fans to demand for the second season of the show.

Fans have taken to social media to express what they felt post watching the series and it definitely is not disappointing for the makers of the show. Some of the most heartwarming tweets read as follows:

Watched #FamilyMan

It thrilled me like BABY did

Direction and editing @BajpayeeManoj

PASA mast tha , Saree bhi pehna do to commando lagega



Waiting for the next part now — VCR (@VCRanjan) September 25, 2019

Watched #FamilyMan brilliant realistic thriller with neutralist perspective. Amazing man @BajpayeeManoj has done grt job as always. Eager to watch SE2 — Sachin Shinde (@Sachings96) September 27, 2019

Guys this is new level of spy series in India #FamilyMan best story telling hat's off to director duo @rajndk best actors specially @BajpayeeManoj and whole team fabulous guys waiting for season 2!!! let me know the date please thank you — Salman Rahman (@SalmanR_01) September 25, 2019

"We are still brainstorming on how to take the story forward. We never intended to leave the first season as a cliffhanger; that happened organically. [The next edition] will explore Srikant's life after completing Mission Zulfiqar. We will also tap into the relationship between Suchitra [Priyamani's character] and Arvind [her colleague essayed by Sharad Kelkar]," says Krishna DK, the director of The Family Man.

Earlier in an interview, the actor had revealed that prepping for the role was a tedious task that took him a good three months. Fans were excited right to binge-watch the entire show right since the release of the trailer.

The Family Man which is Manoj Bajpayee's first web show is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime.

