The Family Man: Five reasons to watch Manoj Bajpayee's web show

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Family Man' is now streaming live on Amazon Prime Video. The show has created a huge buzz since the trailer's release. Here are five reasons that make the show a definite must watch!

Manoj Bajpayee:

He is individually a reason big enough for one to watch the show. Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors in the industry and is known for acing any role that he gets his hands on. This time is no different as the actor does not disappoint and nails his character as Srikant Tiwari.

A Multitasking Man:

In this show, we get to see a man who is juggling between his personal and professional life trying to give an equal amount of time to both.

Breathtaking Action Sequences:

For action fanatics, this show is a must-watch. The top-notch action sequences are full of thrill and cannot be missed by anybody.

The Thrill:

The thrill of watching a spy series is absolutely unmatchable. The way the story unfolds leaves every viewer craving more.

Strong Dialogue Delivery:

This show is definitely a treat for all those hardcore dialog lovers with clever delivery and spot-on puns. The strong communication by every cast member makes it all the more fun to watch.

The edgy drama thriller series has been created, produced and directed by Raj and DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City) and marks the digital debut of two-time National Film Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, along with National Film Award recipient, Priyamani. The Amazon Original series includes talent from across the Indian film industry including Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary and others.

