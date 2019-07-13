The final call

food

Catch the World Cup finals at a BKC eatery with your gang and feast on a special menu which includes peri-peri chicken cigars and black pepper chicken winglets

Peri-peri good

Catch the World Cup finals at a BKC eatery with your gang and feast on a special menu which includes peri-peri chicken cigars and black pepper chicken winglets.

On July 14, 12 pm onwards

At Illuminati, Rs 1, Inspire BKC, BKC.

Call 26507100

Having a ball

Head to this rooftop lounge in Andheri West and avail of 50 per cent off on drinks and starters while you watch the final countdown of the World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England with your friends and family.

On July 14, 3 pm to 9 pm

At Sin City, 5th Crystal Point Mall, New Link Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Call 8657529312

The perfect pitch

Watching cricket at home might be great, but what about going out with your friends and enjoying the match on a giant screen, sampling dishes from a quirky menu and availing of offers on beer? Head to a popular chain of pubs for the same.

On July 14, 3 pm onwards at All Social outlets.

Call 7506394245

Chill and cheer

The last match of this year's World Cup promises to be exciting and fun despite the fact that India won't be playing. A giant screen, favourite cocktails, beer and delectable dishes promise to elevate the fun quotient at this Bandra joint.

On July 14, 3 pm to 11 pm

At The Little Easy, 231, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 9892922232

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates