The Final Wish, Amityville Murders to premiere at Screamfest

hollywood

Screamfest, known to be America's largest and longest running horror film festival, it will give the first look to Amityville Murders

Picture courtesy/Screamfest Twitter account

The Screamfest Horror Film Festival is all set to world premiere its ambassador, Lin Shaye's supernatural horror films, including The Final Wish, and Amityville Murders. Known to be America's largest and longest running horror film festival, it will give the first look to 'Amityville Murders', starring John Robinson and Chelsea Ricketts, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie goes beyond the story of the Lutz family and the house depicted in the Amityville Horror films. The fest also booked a world bow for the Swedish horror movie, ' Draug', which is directed by Klas Persson and Karin Engman, and a North American premiere for the Israeli mystery 'The Golem', directed by Doron and Yoav Paz.

Screamfest will run from October 9 to 18 at the TCL Chinese 6 Theaters in Hollywood.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever