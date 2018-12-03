The first poster and trailer of Vir Das' next Netflix special is here!

Dec 03, 2018, 16:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This time, Vir Das is back with another promising splendid comedy special titled Losing It

Vir Das

Vir Das made history in 2017 when he became the first Indian comedian to have his Netflix comedy special which was titled Abroad Understanding. The show was released in April 2017 with a phenomenal response leading Netflix to sign him on for another special in no time. Internationally the world's biggest actor comedians have been on Netflix with their specials including Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Any Schumer, Ali Wong and many others.

This time, Vir Das is back with another promising splendid comedy special titled Losing It. And now the first trailer of the new show is out along with the poster. The short clip of the special features a segment where Vir is addressing the global issue of harassment towards women and the common stereotype of saying "she was asking for it". Using comedy Vir makes a strong point about the issue of the mindset people have.

Check out the trailer here:

Speaking about it, Vir said, "Losing It has been written basis my experiences of travel, politics amongst other things. I'm excited to see what the audience's response is when it releases next week. I'm hoping it gets the same love the audiences gave Abroad Understanding".

The special is set to stream on Netflix across 190 countries on 11th December.

