The first song from Badla, Kyun Rabba crosses 10 Million in just two days!

Showcasing the emotional struggle of Taapsee Pannu's character Naina, Kyun Rabba tugs the strings of heart with its heartwarming lyrics and vocal

Taapsee Pannu in a still from the song

The first song from the upcoming crime-thriller drama Badla titled 'Kyun Rabba' has been striking a chord with the audience, the testimony of the same is the 10 million mark which the song crossed in just two days.

Amaal & Armaan Malik have worked on the track while Amaal has composed the track, Kumaar has penned the lyrics and Armaan has given the vocals.

Ever since the first look and the trailer of the film was out featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu the excitement has raised the bar for the audience.

Badla marks the second association of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after the critically acclaimed and much loved Pink. The film will also mark the debut of a very talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

