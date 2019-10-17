The first song of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Crazy Lagdi, out now

A few days ago, we saw the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor, a film about the desperation for marriage and love. The makers have now released the first song and it looks equally maddening, take a look:

Aptly titled Crazy Lagdi, the song highlights Siddiqui's attempts to grab the attention of Shetty so she also reciprocates his feelings. The lead pair's chemistry steals the show in an otherwise not-entirely-memorable song. As the title suggests, the comedy chronicles the story of two diametrically opposite characters with opposing views on love and marriage. The tone, however, is filled with mirth and mayhem.

We have seen Siddiqui in intense roles multiple times in the future, after a very long time, we'll get to see his funny side and comic potential. His last stint that bordered on farce was in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Shetty hasn't fared that memorably as a debutante. Despite big films like Hero and Mubarakan, she hasn't found the role that could put her right up the alley. Will this film turn around her fortunes?

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the comedy is all set to release on November 15, and clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri.

