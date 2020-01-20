The first title track from Shikara titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now!

After the special preview of Shikara from the makers to mark the 30 year anniversary of the Exodus, the first song from the movie titled Mar Jaayein Hum is out now!

The song is beautifully sung by Papon & Shradha Mishra, with soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil under the banner of Zee Music Company and produced by Vinod Chopra Films. The song was shot for long 3-4 nights, and most of it is captured in a single boat, the struggle was managing it on a single boat but actors Aadil Khan and Sadia made it so romantic and heart touching with their phenomenal acting.

Take a look at the Shikara song:

The song has an intense touch to it and the entire composition touches the heart of all the love birds. Shikara is one of the most awaited movies for the kind of story it portrays.

The movie is based on the real events that took place and has actual footage from the exodus included. Shikara also stars actual Kashmiri Pandits and is shot with the inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp and the other camps which would bring authenticity to the film.

The trailer of ‘Shikara’ has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial has struck the right chords amongst the audience.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

