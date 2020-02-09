The Forgotten Army: Career-high for Karanvir Malhotra as he gets to work with Kabir Khan

Model-turned-actor Karanvir Malhotra, who featured in Netflix's coming-of-age cricket drama, Selection Day, is now seen playing Amar, a photojournalist, in Kabir Khan's mini-series, The Forgotten Army-Azaadi Ke Liye. The character has been inspired by Khan's experiences when he made his directorial debut with the documentary, The Forgotten Army (1999), which was aired on Doordarshan. Working with Khan is a career-high for Malhotra.

The Forgotten Army has got some rave reviews from the critics and the audiences and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime India. Malhotra even said in an interview that this war drama was supposed to be his debut but Selection Day ended up releasing first.

This web-series has an ensemble cast and every actor has managed to leave an impression on the viewers. Given Khan has been a war documentary filmmaker, the nuances had to be taken care of. Malhotra, who was highly praised for Selection Day, is now basking in the glory of The Forgotten Army's success.

Coming back to Khan, he is now busy with 83, which is all set to release on April 10, 2020.

