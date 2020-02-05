The Forgotten Army stylist Sanah Kewal: Binged on INA's footage

Having worked with Kabir Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight, Sanah Kewal knew she was likely to be called on for his Amazon Prime series, The Forgotten Army. The stylist tells mid-day, "We worked on this project for over 120 days." Kewal adds that arriving at Sharvari's look was particularly difficult. "Sharvari [who plays an officer] had to look messy in the first scene itself. She was in tears and covered in mud. I had to make her look dirty and unwell. After that scene, we had to shoot her introductory shot, for which she had to look fresh," says Kewal, who binged on actual footage of the Indian National Army to arrive at the look. "We had pictures and videos. Using those reference made the job easier. Apart from the footage, I also saw movies, like [the American war film] Fury."

Kabir Khan and Sanah Kewal

Given that Khan had no ambiguity in how he wanted his characters to look, Kewal says she simply had to follow his vision. Khan, on his part, says that even though the task at hand was tough, Kewal managed to pull it off. "The show is about soldiers, and I wanted them to look authentic when they were training, and in [the] battle [scenes]. Sanah did a great job."

