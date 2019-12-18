The Forgotten Army: Sunny Kaushal and Kabir Khan's web series' teaser to be out tomorrow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amazon Prime Video has released the motion poster for its upcoming series The forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye, which is going to be their first show for the year 2020.

Being Kabir Khan’s directorial debut on ITR, it stars two up-and-coming actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari playing the lead.

The show seems to be an arduous and resilient allegory of the Indian Army accentuating the fortitude and gallantry the skirmishes bring to our nation.

The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Videos shared the motion poster with the caption, "thrilled to begin 2020 with our dream project with @kabirkhankk, #TheForgottenArmy! @sunsunnykhez @sharvari." Take a look:

The poster appears to give a riveting and enthralling tale as it encompasses a logo with a tiger in the middle with two swords reflecting that the series is going to be as tantalizing and gripping as portrayed in the logo.

The whole unraveled concept of The Forgotten Army has added to the curiosity as the motion poster was launched earlier.

The Forgotten Army will hit the screens in January 2020 and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

