The Forgotten Army Trailer: This Republic Day, it's time to salute the courage of the Indian Army

Kabir Khan, before he became a film director, was a war documentary filmmaker, so the fascination for creating sweeping pieces of work that marry grandeur and grit has always been in his heart and mind. His latest offering, Amazon Prime's The Forgotten Army, joins the bandwagon. It's a tribute to the forgotten love, sacrifices, and courage of the Indian Army.

Right from Kabul Express to Ek Tha Tiger to even the less successful Tubelight, his penchant for war has always remained intact. But this time, he literally creates a piece of work that's likely to milk all our nationalist and patriotic sentiments. This is very much similar to the JP Dutta war films we saw in the form of Border and LOC Kargil.

Sunny Kaushal spearheads the cast and narrates the tale of the Indian Army that happens to be under the slavery of the British Rule. The trailer stars with 1942 Singapore and as it progresses, our forces wage war against the British and its ruthless oppression. The war sequences are staged impressively and give you the kind of rouse such stories need. Take a look at the trailer right here:

It's all set to premiere on January 24, two days before the 70th Republic Day. While you'll have Street Dancer 3D and Panga in the cinemas, you also have the option to sit at home and watch this ambitious series that's brimming with patriotism. And after this, Khan will give us '83, the story of India's victory in the 1983 World Cup, which is all set to release on April 10, 2020. This shall be an exciting year for the filmmaker it seems!

