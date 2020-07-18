The Formula of Success By E-Commerce Tycoon Nick Mocuta

Nick Mocuta arrived in America replete with enthusiasm and an insatiable hunger to achieve greatness. He initially struggled to acclimate to American culture and way of life however soon accumulated massive success through the platform of e-Commerce.

Here are his top tips on succeeding in the e-Commerce industry as an Amazon seller and making sure the business you are about to start flourishes and stays!

1. Never Stop Learning

When you embark on this gruelling journey, you will find yourself overwhelmed with the amount of knowledge you must imbibe before you practically start working. Sometimes you learn through researching and other times you learn from your mistakes. You may even find yourself falling prey to imposter syndrome or simply put “fake it till you make it” however do not lose hope, keep learning and soon you’ll find yourself on top of your game.

2. Don't Forget the Past, Live In Present But Think Ahead Of The Future

If we want to go ahead we must let go of the past that is holding us back however we must also acknowledge and reward ourselves for all that we have achieved as well. It will boost our morale and propel us to achieve more.

Once you have done the mentioned activity, write down the goals that you wish to achieve in the following year. It will keep your mind from constantly thinking about them and will serve as a source of accountability, should you think of giving up.

3. Build An Organised Inventory

Having a chaotic inventory is a seller’s worst nightmare. Protect yourself from wallowing in despair and misery later and invest in a satisfactory inventory management system. Moreover, to avoid having to pay high long-term fees because of carrying too much or losing customers because of running out of products, develop smart strategies to achieve the sweet spot of balance.

4. Manage Your Accounts Well

If you are unaware of your accounts, you will not know what’s coming in and going out. Overall, this will cause a negative effect. However, If you keep yourself updated you can easily know what has to be eliminated and where potential revenue goldmines are located.

Starting new in any industry is a daunting task but with patience, strategy and wisdom, each one of us can reach for the skies and accumulate massive success.

