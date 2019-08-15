The freedom digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of Independence Day

Kartikey Sehgal

Poetry

Rhythm divine

Hosted by Kartikey Sehgal this poetry event welcomes budding poets, but also features known names like Ashutosh Kapoor and Mohit Kumar.

At Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West. time 8 pm

Call 8291490907

Cost Rs 200

Offers

Taste the freedom

Add spunk to your August 15 celebrations by visiting this showroom and check out exciting offers on an iconic brand's motorbikes.

At Navnit Motors, BMW Motorrad Showroom, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Time 10 am to 6.30 pm

Call 26748989

Food and drink

A grand daawat

Tuck into delectable dishes and pay as much as you like to donate to Naandi Foundation, which works in sustainable farming. On this special day, this is your chance to help our farmers.

At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Time 11.30 am to 3.30 pm

Call 49666666

Pet care

Doggo and catto love

Spend the mid-week off constructively and head to this free vaccination camp.

At Goodman Chemists, Dr SS Rao Road, Parel. time 9 am to 3 pm

Call 24121139

Free

Performance

What's up, Mumbai?

Gather your friends and head to this brewery to participate in or simply enjoy open-mic performances.

At Doolally Taproom, Road Number 3, Khar West. time 7 pm onwards

Log on to insider. in

Cost Rs 200



Film screening

Past forward

Make history fun for your child by taking them to the Patriotic Children's Film Festival, where Bal Shivaji, Heda Hoda and Chota Sipahi will be screened.

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Time 10.30 am to 6.30 pm

Call 23456131

Free

Comedy

Laugh it off

Listen to some of comedian Punit Pania's best jokes at Gainfully Employed, an hour-long set curated specially for the day.

At Above The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

Call 9833358490

Cost Rs 499

