Updated: Aug 20, 2019, 09:13 IST | The Guide Team

Laugh out loud at this comedy night featuring upcoming stand-up comics

The funny thing is...
Aishwarya Mohanraj

Whistling Woods Bandra Base, in association with Comedy Ladder, will present 420 Project, a comedy night taking place this Friday. The show will feature Aishwarya Mohanraj, a stand-up comedian who was one of the top 10 contestants in Comicstaan and a writer, who has written shows like Son of Abish, Behti Naak and On Air with AIB.

There will also be performances by Pratyasha Patgiri and Devanshi Shah, two up-and-coming artistes who have featured in many shows with Aneesh Ayyapan as the host. The comedians will perform for 20 minutes each with a surprise feature at the end. So bring your friends along and experience an evening full of laughter.

On August 23, 8 pm to 9.30 pm
At The Bandra Base, 29th Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 350

