The Game is here to stay and entertain

things-to-do

The Game, Atria Mall (Indoors)

Pics/Suresh Karkera

IN SoBo’s 18,000 sq ft Atria Mall that went on a downward spiral, The Game is currently the biggest draw. My teen kids instantly perk up as we enter a dark, cool place with psychedelic lighting and throbbing music.

We head to try out what are apparently firsts in India, the gyro, bungee soccer and interactive curling. The gyro is a mega rollercoaster ride, without having the diameter of a usual rollercoaster , where four people are strapped in and swung around in different directions at a crazy speed. It is a daredevil ride and my 11-year-old son pales at the sight of it, of course.

Pics/Suresh Karkera

We also love the airwalk, a ropeway walking activity even though the kids have tried it before at a range of places offering indoor adventure games. We are offered hand gloves that are essential when rope-walking or climbing heights and that wins the place my vote, for other gaming centres don’t always follow this protocol.

When we first heard of bungee soccer we imagined strapped-in children being dropped from a height to kick a ball, but we are disappointed to learn that all it really is, is a netted space where kids are strapped to elastic ropes while they try to kick the ball into the goal post. And since the game requires two teams, the small space constricts movement.

We don’t understand the curling game either, which involves pushing heavy, polished rocks on a surface. We are told it is an Olympic sport. We fail to move the ball or make them crash when we manage to make it roll, so obviously we are not meant to be Olympians. We enjoy the arcade games, as always, such as the racing rides, crush-the-bugs and building games.



Vinitha Ramchandani

The magnified versions of popular games such as Candy Crush, Snakes, Pac-Man and a fidget-spinner game are fun, too. The arcade has foosball and air-hockey as well and gaming consoles spit out tickets with scores which the kids gather ferociously.

The bowling alley with its magic lanes is a great way of making parties more exciting. A Smaaash-like interactive cricket game that can be played at different levels is intriguing too.

And our favourite Tween ‘n’ Tots is one of the nicest soft-play areas I have seen in a while. It features a ball pool, an interactive throw-ball space, and a rock-climbing wall that are perfect for toddlers, making it an enjoyable family space to head to. And this becomes clear when I have to drag the kids back home.

FACT FILE

Where: Level 03, Atria-The Millennium Mall, Worli.

Best for: Girls and boys aged five and above.

How to reach: Cab it up to Worli or take a bus.

Timings: All days, 11 am to 10 pm.

Budget: Be prepared to spend a lot

Food: An in-house café serves a range of delicious food.

Water: Available

Rest Room facilities: Yes

Where else to go: If your kids are sports aficionados, head one floor down to Decathlon. The Nehru Centre museum and library; Nehru Planetarium; Taraporewala Aquarium.

Parent Poll: Hard not to like; all the games make the adrenalin surge, if you don’t mind the price tag.

Rating:

Kids' Poll: Loved the Gyroscope, the airwalk and the arcade games. Didn’t want to leave.

Rating:

What’s Good: Attention to detail, the only place I know where the air-walk activity offered gloves. The food was amazing. Plenty of staff around for assistance.

What’s Not So Good: Each game is expensive. Bungee soccer was a disappointment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates