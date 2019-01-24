The Gandhi Murder will not release in India, says producer Lakshmi Iyer

bollywood

The makers of the film The Gandhi Murder have decided against releasing it in India. Here's why

The Gandhi Murder, based on events leading up to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, is set to hit screens worldwide on the Mahatma's death anniversary, January 30. Its release in India, however, has been cancelled due to threats to the makers of the film from certain elements, says producer Lakshmi R Iyer.

"We have decided against releasing The Gandhi Murder in India. India is a big market, with all kinds of people. Unfortunately, certain elements have issued threats including bodily harm to the producer and director," Iyer told IANS.

The film is co-directed by Karim Traidia and Pankaj Sehgal, and is a take on the truth behind Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The trailer of the film claims that it is based on verified facts, and the film aims to expose the events as they happened.

About their decision to not release the film in India, Iyer said, "The Central Board Of Film Certification had cleared it last year. It is not biased in any way. If Indians are too sensitive to learn the truth, it is clearly not the time."

The film stars American actor Stephen Lang and late actor Om Puri, among others. Asked about the threats, Iyer said, "These are unknown people calling from unknown numbers. Attackers are well versed with the family, other businesses of the producers."

